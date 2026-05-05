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    Senior Leadership Engagement: Lt. Gen. Hilbert Visits 35th ADA Brigade

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    Senior Leadership Engagement: Lt. Gen. Hilbert Visits 35th ADA Brigade

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alina Vlad 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Hilbert visited Soldiers of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to recognize their professionalism and operational excellence. The visit highlighted the brigade’s critical role in air defense operations while giving senior leaders the opportunity to engage directly with Soldiers supporting the mission on the Korean Peninsula.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9670878
    VIRIN: 260508-A-TT593-6874
    Resolution: 4096x2731
    Size: 702.86 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Leadership Engagement: Lt. Gen. Hilbert Visits 35th ADA Brigade, by SGT Alina Vlad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35thADA
    Leadership Visit
    South Korea

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