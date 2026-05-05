Senior Leadership Engagement: Lt. Gen. Hilbert Visits 35th ADA Brigade

Lt. Gen. Hilbert visited Soldiers of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to recognize their professionalism and operational excellence. The visit highlighted the brigade’s critical role in air defense operations while giving senior leaders the opportunity to engage directly with Soldiers supporting the mission on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9670878
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-TT593-6874
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|702.86 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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