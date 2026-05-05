April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

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A scene of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area is shown April 29, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)