A scene of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area is shown April 29, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9670523
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-OK556-8319
|Resolution:
|1319x737
|Size:
|411.58 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area [Image 49 of 49], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy Commemorative Area preserves Army heritage, showcases installation history through unique exhibits, artifacts
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