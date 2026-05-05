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    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area [Image 47 of 49]

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    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area is shown April 29, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9670523
    VIRIN: 260429-A-OK556-8319
    Resolution: 1319x737
    Size: 411.58 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area [Image 49 of 49], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, IMCOM
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area
    April views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area preserves Army heritage, showcases installation history through unique exhibits, artifacts

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, IMCOM

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