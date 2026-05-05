Fort Stewart Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo outside Fire Station 1 Oct. 18, 2024, Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department is on fire, figuratively, after being named the Department of War and U.S. Army’s Best Medium Fire Department for 2025.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9670293
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-JB200-1576
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW
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