Yuma Test Center Proof Gun System supports Army goal to increase munition production

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In the past, testing a gun tube required an accompanying weapon system. The future is here where that is no longer necessary. U.S Army Yuma Test Center recently acquired a Proof Gun System (PGS) developed by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, which allows a gun tube to be mounted and fired for testing without the weapon system.