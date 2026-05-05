Yuma Test Center Proof Gun System supports Army goal to increase munition production

In the past, testing a gun tube required an accompanying weapon system. The future is here where that is no longer necessary. U.S Army Yuma Test Center recently acquired a Proof Gun System (PGS) developed by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, which allows a gun tube to be mounted and fired for testing without the weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9670290
|Resolution:
|1100x733
|Size:
|197.84 KB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Yuma Test Center's Proof Gun System supports Army goal to increase munition production
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