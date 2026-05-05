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    Yuma Test Center Proof Gun System supports Army goal to increase munition production

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    Yuma Test Center Proof Gun System supports Army goal to increase munition production

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    In the past, testing a gun tube required an accompanying weapon system. The future is here where that is no longer necessary. U.S Army Yuma Test Center recently acquired a Proof Gun System (PGS) developed by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, which allows a gun tube to be mounted and fired for testing without the weapon system.

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    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9670290
    Resolution: 1100x733
    Size: 197.84 KB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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