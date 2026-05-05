(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rich 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Hunter Army Airfield Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo outside Fire Station 2 Nov. 5, 2024, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia. The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department is on fire, figuratively, after being named the Department of War and U.S. Army’s Best Medium Fire Department for 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9670288
    VIRIN: 241105-A-JB200-5530
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 998.5 KB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Department of War
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fire and Emergency Services (FES)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery