Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW

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Hunter Army Airfield Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo outside Fire Station 2 Nov. 5, 2024, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia. The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department is on fire, figuratively, after being named the Department of War and U.S. Army’s Best Medium Fire Department for 2025.