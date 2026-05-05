Balikatan 2026: FMMR Simulated MASCAL

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U.S Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, work to treat simulated casualties as part of a simulated mass casualty exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)