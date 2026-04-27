Denarii et Pactum exercise strengthens deployable finance and contracting readiness at Aviano AB

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trachell Williams, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial management technician, participates in Exercise Denarii et Pactum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2026. The training fosters cross-functional understanding between finance and contracting career fields to enhance expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)