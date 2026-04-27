U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trachell Williams, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial management technician, participates in Exercise Denarii et Pactum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2026. The training fosters cross-functional understanding between finance and contracting career fields to enhance expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9668074
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-EE292-8231
|Resolution:
|1999x3005
|Size:
|732.52 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Denarii et Pactum exercise strengthens deployable finance and contracting readiness at Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Denarii et Pactum exercise strengthens deployable finance and contracting readiness at Aviano AB
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