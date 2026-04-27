Denarii et Pactum exercise strengthens deployable finance and contracting readiness at Aviano AB

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Keith Johnson, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight commander, analyzes financial data during Exercise Denarii et Pactum at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 29, 2026. The training emphasizes problem-solving and decision-making in austere conditions to improve deployable readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)