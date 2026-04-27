(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, places a patch on Staff Sgt. Stephen Terrick, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance managers, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Davidson recognized Terrick as Wild Weasel of the Week for his performance in managing aircraft maintenance timelines and coordinating repair efforts, ensuring continuous airpower projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 23:44
    Photo ID: 9667868
    VIRIN: 260504-F-OS908-1068
    Resolution: 3545x2359
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery