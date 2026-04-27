Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, places a patch on Staff Sgt. Stephen Terrick, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance managers, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Davidson recognized Terrick as Wild Weasel of the Week for his performance in managing aircraft maintenance timelines and coordinating repair efforts, ensuring continuous airpower projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)