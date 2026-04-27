U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Terrick, third from left, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance managers, briefs Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Davidson recognized Terrick as Wild Weasel of the Week for his contributions to maintaining aircraft readiness through effective maintenance tracking and coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9667867
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-OS908-1045
|Resolution:
|5966x3969
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.