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    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 2 of 3]

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    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Terrick, third from left, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance managers, briefs Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Davidson recognized Terrick as Wild Weasel of the Week for his contributions to maintaining aircraft readiness through effective maintenance tracking and coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 23:44
    Photo ID: 9667867
    VIRIN: 260504-F-OS908-1045
    Resolution: 5966x3969
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Wild Weasel Walk-through
    13th FGS

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