Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Terrick, third from left, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance managers, briefs Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Davidson recognized Terrick as Wild Weasel of the Week for his contributions to maintaining aircraft readiness through effective maintenance tracking and coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)