Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron

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35th Fighter Wing (FW) leaders greet members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron before beginning a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Walk-throughs provide 35th FW leaders with a firsthand look at unit operations, capabilities, and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)