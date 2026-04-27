35th Fighter Wing (FW) leaders greet members assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron before beginning a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2026. Walk-throughs provide 35th FW leaders with a firsthand look at unit operations, capabilities, and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9667866
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-OS908-1015
|Resolution:
|4519x3007
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 13th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.