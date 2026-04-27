(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition face a panel of senior leaders at the board, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9667240
    VIRIN: 260506-A-GG554-1048
    Resolution: 7155x4770
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery