Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition face a panel of senior leaders at the board, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9667236
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-GG554-1012
|Resolution:
|5911x4729
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.