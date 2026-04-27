2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition face a panel of senior leaders at the board, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)