2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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Soldiers competing in the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition are briefed before going to the board at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. This competition shows the drive of T2COM Soldiers and showcases their mental toughness, physical fitness, and desire to win in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)