New Hampshire Guardsman wins 2025 DAF Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award

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Maj. Thomas Kellerman, chief of contracting for the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, left, and Master Sgt. JD Watson, 406th AEW contracting superintendent, right, pose for a photo during a ceremony at the 406th AEW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Kellerman's sweeping achievements across two continents earned him the 2025 Department of the Air Force Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award and highlighted the critical, force-multiplying role the Air National Guard plays in securing global interests and enabling the joint force environment. (Courtesy photo from Lt. Col. Thomas Kellerman)