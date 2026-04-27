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    New Hampshire Guardsman wins 2025 DAF Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award

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    New Hampshire Guardsman wins 2025 DAF Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award

    GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Thomas Kellerman, chief of contracting for the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, left, and Master Sgt. JD Watson, 406th AEW contracting superintendent, right, pose for a photo during a ceremony at the 406th AEW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2025. Kellerman's sweeping achievements across two continents earned him the 2025 Department of the Air Force Outstanding Guardsman in Contracting Award and highlighted the critical, force-multiplying role the Air National Guard plays in securing global interests and enabling the joint force environment. (Courtesy photo from Lt. Col. Thomas Kellerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:36
    Photo ID: 9666967
    VIRIN: 260506-D-F3911-5960
    Resolution: 692x975
    Size: 201.73 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    New Hampshire
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    AEW
    Contracting

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