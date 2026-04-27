DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa

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Ernest Lee, a materials expediter in Kadena attached to DLA Weapons Support at Ogden, delivers critical aviation parts to Marine Corps Sgt. Jaze Saetern, issuing NCO in charge for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Jan. 15 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, in support of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s mission to provide combat ready, task organized forces capable of conducting aviation operations across all six functions of Marine Aviation in expeditionary environments. (Photo by Annmarie Meats)