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    DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa [Image 2 of 2]

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    DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Ernest Lee, a materials expediter in Kadena attached to DLA Weapons Support at Ogden, delivers critical aviation parts to Marine Corps Sgt. Jaze Saetern, issuing NCO in charge for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Jan. 15 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, in support of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s mission to provide combat ready, task organized forces capable of conducting aviation operations across all six functions of Marine Aviation in expeditionary environments. (Photo by Annmarie Meats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9665660
    VIRIN: 260115-D-D0441-2003
    Resolution: 2986x2301
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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