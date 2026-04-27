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    DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa [Image 1 of 2]

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    DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Sonya Rizya, a supply technician in Kadena attached to the DLA Weapons Support at Ogden team, works on a pick ticket Jan. 15 from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing located at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan. Supply technicians work in tandem with Material Expediters diligently fulfilling mission essential customer demand for Marine Air Ground Task Force combat readiness. (Photo by Annmarie Meats)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9665654
    VIRIN: 260115-D-D0441-2001
    Resolution: 3024x2280
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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