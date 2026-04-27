DLA, 1st MAW launch innovative trial to speed up aircraft part delivery in Okinawa

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Sonya Rizya, a supply technician in Kadena attached to the DLA Weapons Support at Ogden team, works on a pick ticket Jan. 15 from the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing located at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan. Supply technicians work in tandem with Material Expediters diligently fulfilling mission essential customer demand for Marine Air Ground Task Force combat readiness. (Photo by Annmarie Meats)