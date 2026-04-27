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    CWO4 Danielle M. Wiley Retires After 30 Years of Service

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    CWO4 Danielle M. Wiley Retires After 30 Years of Service

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola 

    Naval Base San Diego

    260501-N-CF730-1289 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2026) Sailors participate in ‘Passing of Old Glory,’ a maritime tradition, during Chief Warrant Officer 4 Danielle M. Wiley retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Murphy Canyon Chapel, May 1, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9663824
    VIRIN: 260501-N-CF730-1289
    Resolution: 5315x4568
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CWO4 Danielle M. Wiley Retires After 30 Years of Service, by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CWO4 Danielle M. Wiley

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