CWO4 Danielle M. Wiley Retires After 30 Years of Service

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260501-N-CF730-1289 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2026) Sailors participate in ‘Passing of Old Glory,’ a maritime tradition, during Chief Warrant Officer 4 Danielle M. Wiley retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Murphy Canyon Chapel, May 1, 2026. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)