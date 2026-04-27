Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard

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California Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 163d Security Forces Squadron from March Air Reserve Base conduct heavy weapons qualification training on the M240B, M249 and M320 at Edwards Air Force Base, May 2, 2026. Junior Airmen requiring qualification were pulled from Alpha, Bravo and Charlie squads to ensure standardized proficiency across the squadron, receiving guidance and real-time feedback from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) personnel on proper targeting and weapons handling. These Airmen conducted live-fire training at targets of varying shapes, sizes and distances to simulate real-world engagement scenarios, maintaining on-going combat arms proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Joseph Pagan)