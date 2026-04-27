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    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard [Image 10 of 15]

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    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard

    EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    California Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 163d Security Forces Squadron from March Air Reserve Base conduct heavy weapons qualification training on the M240B, M249 and M320 at Edwards Air Force Base, May 2, 2026. Junior Airmen requiring qualification were pulled from Alpha, Bravo and Charlie squads to ensure standardized proficiency across the squadron, receiving guidance and real-time feedback from Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) personnel on proper targeting and weapons handling. These Airmen conducted live-fire training at targets of varying shapes, sizes and distances to simulate real-world engagement scenarios, maintaining on-going combat arms proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9663163
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-WT190-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: EDWARDS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard
    Military Reserve Exchange Program: Estonian Leaders Engage with California Air National Guard

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    mission readiness
    weapons qualification
    live-fire training
    Combat Arms Training
    Security Forces

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