U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct CH-47 Chinook hoist operations at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. The training enhanced unit readiness and proficiency by rehearsing the safe and efficient movement of personnel, improving coordination between aircrews and ground forces in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9661815
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-VH016-1009
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.