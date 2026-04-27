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    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations [Image 4 of 10]

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    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct CH-47 Chinook hoist operations at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. The training enhanced unit readiness and proficiency by rehearsing the safe and efficient movement of personnel, improving coordination between aircrews and ground forces in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9661815
    VIRIN: 260429-A-VH016-1009
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations
    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations

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    2ID
    2CAB
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    U.S. Army

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