3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Hoist Operations

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct CH-47 Chinook hoist operations at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 29, 2026. The training enhanced unit readiness and proficiency by rehearsing the safe and efficient movement of personnel, improving coordination between aircrews and ground forces in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)