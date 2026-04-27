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    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills [Image 15 of 18]

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    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Tonkin, left, and Sgt. Kaleb Sanders, bottom, both military police Marines assigned to the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, instructs a combatives class while Philippine Marine Pvt. Mark Bagatila, right, a weapons specialist assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, participates during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Alongside the Marines, in attendance were U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Airmen attached 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marine Corps assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 10. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9661712
    VIRIN: 260427-A-XD912-1015
    Resolution: 7554x5038
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills
    Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills

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    Combatives
    Balikatan
    Philippines
    Interoperability
    BK26
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