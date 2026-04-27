Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brice Rowan, top, and Sgt. Kaleb Sanders, bottom, both military police Marines assigned to the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, instruct a combatives class during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Alongside the Marines, in attendance were U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Airmen attached 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marine Corps assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 10. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)