Balikatan 2026: Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, practice combative skills

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Tonkin, a military police and martial arts instructor assigned to the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, instructs a combatives class during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)