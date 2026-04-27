Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Lewandowski, Wisconsin National Guard, loads magazines for a stress-shooting event during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, April 30, 2026, at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich. The Region IV Best Warrior Competition features competitors from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)