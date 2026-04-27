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    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot [Image 18 of 22]

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    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Lewandowski, Wisconsin National Guard, fires his M-4, as he competes in a stress-shooting event, during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, April 30, 2026, at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich. The Region IV Best Warrior Competition features competitors from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9659962
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-OV434-2212
    Resolution: 4277x2851
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot
    Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot

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    Regional Best Warrior Competition
    Fort Custer
    Region IV Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard
    Michigan National Guard: Region IV

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