Soldiers compete in a stress-shooting event during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, April 30, 2026, at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich. The Region IV Best Warrior Competition features competitors from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:46
|Photo ID:
|9659959
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-OV434-2203
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot [Image 22 of 22], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.