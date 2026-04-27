Regional Best Warrior Competition 2026: Stress Shoot

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Soldiers compete in a stress-shooting event during the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, April 30, 2026, at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich. The Region IV Best Warrior Competition features competitors from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)