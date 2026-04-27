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    SASC Hearing

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    SASC Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Department of War Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst III testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9659305
    VIRIN: 260430-D-LS763-1010
    Resolution: 8215x5266
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SASC Hearing, by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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