SASC Hearing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Department of War Chief Financial Officer Jules Hurst III testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9659305
|VIRIN:
|260430-D-LS763-1010
|Resolution:
|8215x5266
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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