U.S. Air Force Tyler Haugs, 563rd Operational Support Squadron air delivery NCOIC, secures a ground marker during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Desert Hammer provides realistic training to enhance coordination between air and ground units in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9658349
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-FN051-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x3780
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
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