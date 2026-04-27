944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tyler Haugs, 563rd Operational Support Squadron air delivery NCOIC, secures a ground marker during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Desert Hammer provides realistic training to enhance coordination between air and ground units in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)