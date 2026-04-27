A cargo parachute deploys after release from a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft assigned to the add info during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The exercise demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to deliver critical supplies to forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9658348
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-FN051-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x3780
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
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