944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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A cargo parachute deploys after release from a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft assigned to the add info during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The exercise demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to deliver critical supplies to forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)