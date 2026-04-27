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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 5 of 7]

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tyler Haugs, 563rd Operational Support Squadron air delivery NCOIC, collects pieces of a parachute rigging in a drop zone during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The training strengthens coordination between ground teams and aircrew during aerial delivery missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9658346
    VIRIN: 260502-F-FN051-1008
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    exercise
    Aeromedical
    Desert Hammer 26-2

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