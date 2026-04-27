944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Tyler Haugs, 563rd Operational Support Squadron air delivery NCOIC, collects pieces of a parachute rigging in a drop zone during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The training strengthens coordination between ground teams and aircrew during aerial delivery missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)