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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 4 of 7]

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules conducts a low-level pass over a drop zone during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The training supports readiness for contingency operations and joint force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9658345
    VIRIN: 260502-F-FN051-1007
    Resolution: 6048x3780
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    AIr Force Reserve
    exercise
    Aeromedical
    Desert Hammer 26-2

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