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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 3 of 7]

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Arizona Army National Guard lands near a drop zone during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Desert Hammer enhances interoperability between joint force partners through integrated air and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9658343
    VIRIN: 240503-F-FN051-1003
    Resolution: 2940x1654
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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    AIr Force Reserve
    exercise
    Aeromedical
    Desert Hammer 26-2

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