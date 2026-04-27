944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Arizona Army National Guard lands near a drop zone during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. Desert Hammer enhances interoperability between joint force partners through integrated air and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)