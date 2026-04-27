944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron provide medical care to a simulated patient during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The training improves readiness and the ability to deliver rapid medical support in contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)