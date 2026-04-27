U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron transport a simulated patient from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Arizona Army National Guard during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The exercise enhances joint medical response capabilities and coordination between Air Force and Army units in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9658340
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-FN051-1001
|Resolution:
|2876x1618
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
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