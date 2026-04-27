944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron transport a simulated patient from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Arizona Army National Guard during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The exercise enhances joint medical response capabilities and coordination between Air Force and Army units in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)