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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 1 of 7]

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron transport a simulated patient from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the Arizona Army National Guard during Exercise Desert Hammer 26-2 at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The exercise enhances joint medical response capabilities and coordination between Air Force and Army units in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9658340
    VIRIN: 240503-F-FN051-1001
    Resolution: 2876x1618
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2
    944th Fighter Wing sharpens readiness during Desert Hammer 26-2

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