(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community

    CALAYAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and local health care providers pose for a photo during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9655643
    VIRIN: 260429-M-KJ570-2050
    Resolution: 5286x3529
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: CALAYAN, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMCNews
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery