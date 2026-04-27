Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ian Fabain, an influence specialist assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, moves medical supplies into the local medical facility during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Fabain is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)