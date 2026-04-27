Balikatan 2026: 3rd MLR strengthens partnership with Calayan medical community

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shannon Mason, left, an influence operations specialist assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks with Dr. Danica Mallabo about the capabilities of the local medical facility during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Mason is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)