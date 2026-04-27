NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26

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U.S. Navy builder second class Thierry Cadet, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, guides engineers from the 53rd Engineering Brigade, Philippine Army, as they complete legacy rapid airfield damage repair training as part of exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)