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    NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26 [Image 3 of 3]

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    NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26

    PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy builder second class Thierry Cadet, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, guides engineers from the 53rd Engineering Brigade, Philippine Army, as they complete legacy rapid airfield damage repair training as part of exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 22:51
    Photo ID: 9655471
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-NN671-1069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26 [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26
    NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26
    NMCB 11 and Philippine Army conduct rapid airfield damage repair during BK26

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    #Balikatan
    #NMCB11
    #ShoulderToShoulder
    #CTF75
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

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