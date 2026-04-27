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    Vertical Lift completes late-year sprint to deliver 25 aircraft

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    Vertical Lift completes late-year sprint to deliver 25 aircraft

    STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Vertical Lift Stratford, Connecticut, contracting office personnel pose for a photo in front of an Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green helicopter Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy Sikorsky Aircraft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9655193
    VIRIN: 250804-D-D0449-1001
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 283.48 KB
    Location: STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Hometown: STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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