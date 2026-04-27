The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Vertical Lift Stratford, Connecticut, contracting office personnel pose for a photo in front of an Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green helicopter Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy Sikorsky Aircraft)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9655193
|VIRIN:
|250804-D-D0449-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|283.48 KB
|Location:
|STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Hometown:
|STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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Vertical Lift completes late-year sprint to deliver 25 aircraft
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