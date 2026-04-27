Vertical Lift completes late-year sprint to deliver 25 aircraft

Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:00 Photo ID: 9655193 VIRIN: 250804-D-D0449-1001 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 283.48 KB Location: STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US Hometown: STRATFORD, CONNECTICUT, US

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