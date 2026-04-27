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    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 10 of 11]

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    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    260430-N-TL932-1209 Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, stands at attention after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal after winning Sailor of the Rear during the NRC SOY banquet in Millington, Tennessee, April 30. The SOY program recognizes the very best all-around Sailors throughout the recruiting enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9654224
    VIRIN: 260430-N-TL932-1209
    Resolution: 3809x5332
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet
    CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet

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    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    CNRC

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