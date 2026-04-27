CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet

260430-N-TL932-1209 Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, stands at attention after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal after winning Sailor of the Rear during the NRC SOY banquet in Millington, Tennessee, April 30. The SOY program recognizes the very best all-around Sailors throughout the recruiting enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9654224
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-TL932-1209
|Resolution:
|3809x5332
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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