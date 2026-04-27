CNRC Hosts a Sailor of the Year Banquet

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260430-N-TL932-1165 Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, awards Yeoman 1st Class Sierra Hassan, assigned to CNRC, a personalized plaque during the NRC Sailor of the Year banquet in Millington, Tennessee, April 30. The SOY program recognizes the very best all-around Sailors throughout the recruiting enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)