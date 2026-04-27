USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Underway

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 30, 2026) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) sails underway, April 30, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9653762
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-AY869-1190
|Resolution:
|5678x3785
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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