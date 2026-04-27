As America marks 250 years of American independence, Team Robins is proud to honor the nation's history, values and all those who have served in defense its freedom. The construction of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, began Sept. 1, 1941, and all three phases were completed April 10, 1943. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9653438
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-F3494-1001
|Resolution:
|4672x3312
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America 250 Robins legacy: Brief history of Robins AFB during WWII era, by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
America 250 Robins legacy: Brief history of Robins AFB during WWII era
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