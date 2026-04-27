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    America 250 Robins legacy: Brief history of Robins AFB during WWII era

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    America 250 Robins legacy: Brief history of Robins AFB during WWII era

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    As America marks 250 years of American independence, Team Robins is proud to honor the nation's history, values and all those who have served in defense its freedom. The construction of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, began Sept. 1, 1941, and all three phases were completed April 10, 1943. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9653438
    VIRIN: 260424-F-F3494-1001
    Resolution: 4672x3312
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, America 250 Robins legacy: Brief history of Robins AFB during WWII era, by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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