Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

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Sparky the Firedog greets a military child during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. The event provided attendees with food, interactive booths, a C-130 Aircraft static display, dog demo and so much more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)