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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5]

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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Sparky the Firedog greets a military child during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. The event provided attendees with food, interactive booths, a C-130 Aircraft static display, dog demo and so much more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9652124
    VIRIN: 260418-F-HO957-2018
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

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    KUDOS, Spouse Immersion

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