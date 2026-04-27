A military child sits in a one-man life raft during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. KUDOS provided participants a family-friendly interpretation of what mission preparedness and pre-mobilization entails. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9652120
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-HO957-1856
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.