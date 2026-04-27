Date Taken: 04.18.2026 Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:46 Photo ID: 9652120 VIRIN: 260418-F-HO957-1856 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.92 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.