Military children participate in a mock pt test during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. The event provided an inside look at deployment operations while fostering connection between Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9652115
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-HO957-1847
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.