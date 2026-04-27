Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

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A group of military children handle Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment during a Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. The interactive opportunity, tied with a spouse immersion, allowed spouses and children to explore deployment-related tasks and gain insight into Air Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)