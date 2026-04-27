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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 1 of 5]

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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Attendees apply a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event a at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. Structured as an educational experience, the program aimed to build resilience and emotional security in military children facing their loved ones deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9652102
    VIRIN: 260418-F-HO957-1438
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline
    Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

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