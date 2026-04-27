Attendees apply a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event a at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. Structured as an educational experience, the program aimed to build resilience and emotional security in military children facing their loved ones deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9652102
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-HO957-1438
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.