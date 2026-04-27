Operation KUDOS: from homefront to flightline

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Attendees apply a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event a at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 18, 2026. Structured as an educational experience, the program aimed to build resilience and emotional security in military children facing their loved ones deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)