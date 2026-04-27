Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS

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After a successful hot pit refueling, a 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter takes off during Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. This exercise strengthened interoperability with NATO allies and partners, reinforcing a unified and ready force across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)