After a successful hot pit refueling, a 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter takes off during Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 24, 2026. This exercise strengthened interoperability with NATO allies and partners, reinforcing a unified and ready force across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9651299
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-SQ839-9887
|Resolution:
|6250x4167
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|PAPA AIR BASE, HU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hungarian Defence Forces conduct first hot pit refuel during Jolly Vihar with 56 RQS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.